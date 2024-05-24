Elissa Joy Charbonneau Sells 10,000 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EHC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.80. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $87.94.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EHC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

