enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Shares Gap Down to $13.14

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $12.87. enGene shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 2,796 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on enGene in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on enGene in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ENGN
enGene Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other enGene news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of enGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $717,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,036,153 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of enGene
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in enGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,095,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the first quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth about $80,097,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.
About enGene
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
Read More
