enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Shares Gap Down to $13.14

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $12.87. enGene shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 2,796 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on enGene in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on enGene in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90.

In other enGene news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of enGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $717,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,036,153 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in enGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,095,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the first quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth about $80,097,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

