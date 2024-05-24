Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $28.13. 784,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,809,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

