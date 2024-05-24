EQTEC (LON:EQT) Trading Down 7.7%

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.68 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.74 ($0.02). Approximately 12,986,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 539% from the average daily volume of 2,033,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88 ($0.02).

EQTEC Stock Down 10.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About EQTEC

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

