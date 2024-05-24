Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on June 10th

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Equitable has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25. Equitable has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $41.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,026,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,254 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,887.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,380 shares of company stock worth $11,348,471. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

