Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 24th (AAP, ACN, AFRM, AGEN, AILE, AIR, ALB, ARBK, ARDX, AREC)

Equities Research Analysts' updated eps estimates for Friday, May 24th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $395.00 price target on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $157.00 target price on the stock.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $350.00 target price on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $315.00 target price on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $350.00 target price on the stock.

