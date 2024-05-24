Ergo Price Down 9.8% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $91.88 million and approximately $798,860.75 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00001787 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,182.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.00718964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00123701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00058944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.37 or 0.00207338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00092057 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,408,843 coins and its circulating supply is 75,408,654 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

