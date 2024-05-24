Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.
Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ GMBL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,903. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $869.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.
About Esports Entertainment Group
