Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GMBL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,903. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $869.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

About Esports Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.