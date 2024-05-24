Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Tops $1.08 on Exchanges

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 24th. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $40.58 million and $3.07 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 37,680,259 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

