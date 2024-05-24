European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Kate Cornish Bowden Buys 30,000 Shares

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) insider Kate Cornish Bowden bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($34,316.22).

European Assets Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EAT opened at GBX 90.20 ($1.15) on Friday. European Assets Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 73 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 93.90 ($1.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £324.78 million, a P/E ratio of 902.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

European Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

