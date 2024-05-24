EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 89,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 137,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $36,460.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,305,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,544,961.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $195,617. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

