Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Down 23%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) traded down 23% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.07. 99,256,049 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 91,505,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,999 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.