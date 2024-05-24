Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.5 %

Fastenal stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.15. 1,364,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,474. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.