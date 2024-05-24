Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Trading Down 0.6%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.73 and last traded at $37.81. 304,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,010,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

