Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Filo Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 20th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Filo Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.04).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on Filo Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.42.

Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$11.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.97.

Filo Mining Company Profile



Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

