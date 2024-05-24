Financial Analysis: PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and PHX Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech $810,000.00 19.41 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A PHX Minerals $36.36 million 3.35 $13.92 million $0.11 29.55

PHX Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A -60.82% PHX Minerals 11.50% 3.90% 2.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

38.2% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of PHX Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Victory Oilfield Tech and PHX Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A PHX Minerals 0 0 4 0 3.00

PHX Minerals has a consensus target price of $5.20, indicating a potential upside of 60.00%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Risk & Volatility

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

(Get Free Report)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

