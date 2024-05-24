Financial Review: Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) vs. MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL)

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) and Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MGO Global and Li Ning, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Li Ning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global -107.95% -420.67% -279.19% Li Ning N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares MGO Global and Li Ning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.1% of MGO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of MGO Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MGO Global has a beta of 5.5, indicating that its stock price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li Ning has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGO Global and Li Ning’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $5.36 million 2.44 -$7.14 million ($0.50) -1.44 Li Ning $3.90 billion 1.89 $450.31 million N/A N/A

Li Ning has higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global.

Summary

Li Ning beats MGO Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGO Global

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand. MGO Global, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand. It also develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and/or sells outdoor sports products under the AIGLE brand; table tennis products under the Double Happiness brand name; fashionable fitness products for dance and yoga under the Danskin brand; and badminton products under the Kason brand name. The company also provides brand licensing, administrative, and property management services. It operates conventional stores, flagship stores, China LI-NING stores, LI-NING 1990 stores, factory outlets, and multi-brand stores under the LI-NING brand. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

