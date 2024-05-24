FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after buying an additional 23,726,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,562,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,813,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 628,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,616. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.24. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $63.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

