FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,271,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,146,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.56. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

