FineMark National Bank & Trust Invests $2.17 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 804,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.24. 714,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,798. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.98.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.