FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 111 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ASML by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $2,385,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $19.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $953.98. 423,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,177. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $936.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $845.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

