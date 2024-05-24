FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 220,760.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 44,152 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.0% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 375,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $1,737,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 79,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $170.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.53 and its 200-day moving average is $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $125.01 and a 52-week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

