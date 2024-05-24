FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,062 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.11. 108,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,981. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $200.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.39.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

