FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 197 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,648 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,019. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.98 and its 200-day moving average is $117.74.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

