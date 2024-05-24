FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 2,408 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Diageo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its position in Diageo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Diageo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $136.88. 234,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,573. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average is $144.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $179.78.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

