FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 296 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $215.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,266. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

