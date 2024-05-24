FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 6,505 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,082,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 23,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,194,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,067,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

