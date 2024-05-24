First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Head to Head Comparison

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Solar and Photronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $3.32 billion 8.06 $830.78 million $9.54 26.19 Photronics $892.08 million 1.83 $125.49 million $2.23 11.54

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics. Photronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 0 1 23 0 2.96 Photronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Solar and Photronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Solar currently has a consensus target price of $239.16, suggesting a potential downside of 4.26%. Photronics has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.41%. Given First Solar’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than Photronics.

Risk and Volatility

First Solar has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Photronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 28.75% 16.24% 10.61% Photronics 15.34% 10.37% 8.69%

Summary

First Solar beats Photronics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules. It designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. The company's residual business operations include project development activities, operations and maintenance services, and the sale of PV solar power systems to third-party customers. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates. The company offers electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

