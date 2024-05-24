Fortinet (FTNT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT):
- 5/22/2024 – Fortinet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $68.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $57.00 to $54.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $81.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $67.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Fortinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/1/2024 – Fortinet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/18/2024 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/18/2024 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2024 – Fortinet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/10/2024 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/3/2024 – Fortinet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/3/2024 – Fortinet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/3/2024 – Fortinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
Fortinet Stock Performance
Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.35. 2,646,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,917,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fortinet by 543.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 132,871 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 175,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,013,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 179,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.
