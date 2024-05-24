Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Freehold Royalties Price Performance
Freehold Royalties stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $11.35.
About Freehold Royalties
