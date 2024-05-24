FY2024 EPS Estimates for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Lifted by Analyst

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Avery Dennison in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.25. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $9.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.29 EPS.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVY. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $227.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.56. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

