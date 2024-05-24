FY2024 EPS Estimates for KBR, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of KBR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KBR’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KBR has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

KBR Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. KBR has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.97.

Institutional Trading of KBR

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,823,000 after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after buying an additional 331,749 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,559,000 after buying an additional 99,196 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 359.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,467,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

