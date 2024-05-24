GAP’s (GPS) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.15.

Get GAP alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GAP

GAP Stock Up 1.5 %

GPS stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.34.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $64,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 9,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $263,027.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $64,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,723 shares of company stock worth $6,886,765 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAP by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,519,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in GAP by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in GAP by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 91,151 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in GAP by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in GAP by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.