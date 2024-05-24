GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target Increased to $10.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Stock Down 0.7 %

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

Shares of GCMG opened at $9.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.51. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.50%.

Institutional Trading of GCM Grosvenor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 216,964 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 111.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,342,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,505 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

(Get Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.