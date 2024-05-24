GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.60. 320,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,699,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDS. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

GDS Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.21 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in GDS by 23.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GDS by 20.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

