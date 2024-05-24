General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Lessened by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,423,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,955,023,000 after purchasing an additional 133,061 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,276 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $887,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,284,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,293,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,744,000 after acquiring an additional 275,947 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.48. The stock had a trading volume of 263,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,651. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $301.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

