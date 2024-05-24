Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $29.34

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.34, but opened at $27.91. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 148,384 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GMAB

Genmab A/S Stock Down 4.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,805,000 after buying an additional 315,355 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 39.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.