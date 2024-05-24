Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Global-E Online from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.83.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Global-E Online
Global-E Online Trading Down 4.4 %
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. Global-E Online’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global-E Online will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-E Online
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global-E Online by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Global-E Online by 60.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,983,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,953 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after buying an additional 217,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,037,000 after buying an additional 217,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.