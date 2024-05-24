Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.83.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GLBE
Global-E Online Price Performance
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Global-E Online
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global-E Online during the third quarter worth $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Global-E Online during the third quarter worth $5,991,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Global-E Online during the third quarter worth $175,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-E Online during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Global-E Online during the third quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.