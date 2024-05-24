Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 85,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 238,205 shares.The stock last traded at $23.01 and had previously closed at $23.08.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $793.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.