Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Trading 6.9% Higher

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.16. 1,740,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,926,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch bought 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $864,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,700,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,980,000 shares of company stock worth $2,765,400. 61.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,234,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,552 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 38.8% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 10,835,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,923 shares during the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,949,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 1,551.7% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,027,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

