Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOSS. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

GOSS opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $26,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,293 shares in the company, valued at $139,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,620 shares of company stock worth $39,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 178.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 58,428 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 9,916.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 194,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

See Also

