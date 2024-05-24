Grant R. Bates Sells 35,000 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Stock

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $474,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,291.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $14.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.76 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.60%. MRC Global’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

