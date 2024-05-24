Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) versus Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Adecoagro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 7.13 -$130,000.00 $0.01 80.08 Adecoagro $1.30 billion 0.80 $226.29 million $2.36 4.23

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International. Adecoagro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grown Rogue International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Adecoagro shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Adecoagro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adecoagro has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Adecoagro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -1.70% -3.71% -1.67% Adecoagro 19.18% 10.55% 4.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grown Rogue International and Adecoagro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A Adecoagro 1 1 2 0 2.25

Adecoagro has a consensus price target of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 21.91%. Given Adecoagro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adecoagro is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Summary

Adecoagro beats Grown Rogue International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through direct-to-retail delivery and third-party delivery, wholesalers, and processors. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It also plants, harvests, processes, and markets rice; and produces and sells raw milk, UHT, cheese, and powder milk. In addition, the company engages in the cultivating and transforming of sugarcane into ethanol, sugar, and electricity. Further, it is involved in the identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and the realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

