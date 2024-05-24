HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HCP has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.77.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $872,826.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,625,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,510,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $872,826.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,625,260 shares in the company, valued at $39,510,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,011 shares of company stock valued at $7,129,464. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,953 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HashiCorp by 293.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,557 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,600 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,353,000 after purchasing an additional 949,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in HashiCorp by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 716,574 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

