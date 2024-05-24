HC Wainwright Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.76). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenwich LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.55. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52.

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,350,777 shares in the company, valued at $102,092,825.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $187,133 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.73% of Greenwich LifeSciences worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

