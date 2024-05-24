HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $192.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.53 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Crestline Management LP increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5,129.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 48,520 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

