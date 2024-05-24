Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.34

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $36.28, with a volume of 17278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 0.4 %
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $253.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,965,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 389,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 309,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 77.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 129,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
