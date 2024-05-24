Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.34

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $36.28, with a volume of 17278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $727.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $253.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,965,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 389,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 309,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 77.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 129,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.