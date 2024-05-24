Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Up 5.7%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 2,998,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 6,234,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,683.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $98,349.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,733.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $98,349.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,733.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 594,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,738. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

