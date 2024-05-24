HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair raised HireRight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HireRight has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 million, a P/E ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

